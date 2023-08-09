Raging fire destroys home in Woodlake subdivision

One firefighter suffered minor burns, no residents were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple local fire departments responded to a raging house fire in the Woodlake subdivision Friday afternoon.

The fire began on the front porch of the Pine Lake Drive home on the northeast side before burning through the roof and spreading to half of the home. It was deemed a total loss, according to Bexar County ESD 11 Fire Captain Joshua Everetts, but one resident inside the home when the fire sparked was able to escape unscathed.

A firefighter suffered minor burn injuries on his arm.

Firefighters battled the fire for 25 minutes and remained on scene to ensure all hotspots were extinguished. Crews from the Kirby and Converse fire departments chipped in to help put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Further details will be added as they are received.

