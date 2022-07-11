FBI investigating after explosion outside Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio

Video shared by TPR shows someone placing a device underneath a statue of Vladimir Lenin's head, which is not on TPR's property, before an explosion.

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI and local authorities are investigating after an apparent bomb was detonated under a sculpture outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio early Monday morning.

No one was injured in the explosion, which was caught on surveillance video presented by TPR. The video shows someone placing a device near the statue, called "Miss Mao Trying to Poise Herself at the Top of Lenin's Head," at 2:25 a.m. and is edited to then show the explosion just six minutes later.

The sculpture, which isn't on TPR property, depicts a tiny likeness of Mao Zedong balancing atop a massive Vladimir Lenin. It generated controversy upon its installation in March, with some calling it Communist propaganda and a celebration of the Soviet leader. Others questioned the timing of its unveiling, which happened soon after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The San Antonio developer who brought the artwork has defended the decision, saying the statue was satirical in nature.

FBI officials told KENS 5 they were "working with our federal, state and local partners to determine what happened." SAFD's arson unit was also assisting in the investigation. Neither agency said whether they believed the state was being specifically targeted.

