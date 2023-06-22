San Antonio man's late-father helped name the Spurs

Adam Montalvo still has the letter from the organization back in 1973, stating his father won a contest to name the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Across Adam Montalvo’s home are countless memories, one in particular dating back to 1973. That is the year the Dallas Chaparrals moved to San Antonio.

“Here’s the letter that they sent my father after he won the contest,” Montalvo said.

Adam Montalvo has the original copy of that letter from the Spurs Organization after his late-father, Valentine won a contest by a local newspaper to name the team.

Montalvo said his father had several names in mind but kept going back to, The Spurs.

“I think it was a variety of things, you know being from South Texas, you know being Tejano,” He said.

While he said his father loved the named, he did not expect it to be chosen.

“Oh we were hysterical,” Montalvo said. “He was on cloud nine.”

As a result, his dad got tickets to the season opener in 1973 at HemisFair Arena. He eventually bought season tickets.

“We would go to all the games with him,” Montalvo said.

Montalvo said from there, his entire family became fanatics. He still has tickets from that first season in San Antonio saved. As he looks back on all his memories being a fan, he is also looking forward to the next chapter in the franchise’s history.