SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family had to escape their home late Tuesday night after it caught on fire.

Firefighters arrived to the home on Canary Bend on the southeast side around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The flames were coming from the chimney. Firefighters say it was caused by the fireplace being used.

Everyone got out of the home safely and they are now staying with family.

RELATED: There's an increased risk of fire during the winter, here's what you can do to stay safe

RELATED: Five people taken to hospital after house fire in Windcrest, authorities say