San Antonio family continues search for answers one year after man was killed in Tobin Hill

The family of Jesus Cardenas—a man shot and killed while riding his bicycle—is hoping more information about his death is provided to police.

Tonight—a search continues for a vehicle involved in a homicide in San Antonio.

Kens 5 reporter Troy Kless shares how the family’s heartache continues one year later.

“A lot of frustration, sadness, disbelief,” Debbie Hinojoza says she is reliving the gloomy feeling she got after learning her loved one was killed.

Tonight: the family of a man shot and killed in San Antonio one year ago today says his murder remains unsolved, but there is one key piece of evidence police have released. Story at 6 @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Lj2uWRAtzp — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) April 12, 2022

“He was a very gentle-hearted man, who would give his all to help anybody. He loved his family, loved his mom, she was his world,” Hinojoza said.

She says Cardenas didn’t have any enemies and was simply going for a bike ride on April 12, 2021 when he was killed.

“Having to live every day with this has just been really painful, really heartbreaking,” Hinojoza said.

Hinojoza and her relatives would walk down the same block of Evergreen Street in Tobin Hill to ask neighbors to turn in any evidence they might have. So far, only one significant piece of evidence has been turned in.

Shortly after Cardenas was killed—the San Antonio Police Department released surveillance video that shows Cardenas riding his bicycle, and the suspect’s vehicle shortly after.

A make or model of the vehicle is unclear.

“It makes me sad that, this person is still running around free after what they’ve done to my nephew,” Cardenas said.

Hinojoza says Cardenas’ death continues to cause pain for his mother and many others.

“His children, you know, his brand-new grandbaby that will never meet him. It’s like, give us some answers,” Hinojoza pleads and says she hopes additional answers can be given to the San Antonio Police Department.