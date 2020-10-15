San Antonio enters Stage 1 watering restrictions Friday

In Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System is implementing Stage 1 watering restrictions starting Friday.

City Manager Erik Walsh and SAWS President Robert R. Puente made the announcement Thursday, saying that the Stage 1 restrictions are in effect.

“San Antonio has missed the lower temperatures and rain we typically receive at this time of year. This has triggered higher water use for landscape irrigation,” said SAWS Conservation Director Karen Guz.

Stage 1 is triggered when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 monitoring well drops to 660 feet or below.

In Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, determined by the last number of your street address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

The release says watering days begin and end at midnight, and overnight watering is not allowed. But, watering with a handheld hose is allowed any day, any time.

For more information, visit SAW's website.