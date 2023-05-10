Man who police say set his dog loose to attack another man officially charged

The dog, meanwhile, will be put down at the order of a judge.

SAN ANTONIO — The man who San Antonio police say let his dog attack someone else in the middle of an argument now faces charges, and authorities say that dog will be put down.

Surveillance video from the morning of Sept. 21 shows the dog, a Cane Corso mastiff, attacking a 53-year-old man in the area of Colorado and West Martin. The victim suffered serious injuries when he was bit in the neck, and had to be hospitalized.

Police at the time said the victim had been arguing with Marcus Davila, 40, when Davila intentionally allowed his dog to attack. Davila has officially been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dog attack causing serious bodily injury.

Officials with San Antonio Animal Care Services also said Thursday that the dog will be euthanized, at the order of a judge. A date for that has yet to be set.

