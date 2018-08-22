District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is calling for authorities to investigate whether developer Matt Hiles violated local, state, and federal law when his workers used bulldozers to chew up hundreds of trees and natural habitat for dozens of species.

Pelaez sent letters to District Attorney Nico LaHood and Attorney General Ken Paxton, accusing Hiles of lying in paperwork to the city back in 2016.

Hiles assured back then that no endangered species would be harmed when building the Mansions at La Cantera, a new luxury apartment complex.

One of the endangered species in the area is the Golden-cheeked warbler, a black and yellow songbird found only in South-Central Texas.

Now, the councilman says that isn’t the case, and residents in his district are outraged.

“Hundreds upon hundreds of constituents have come out to public meetings, and have called and written our office,” Pelaez said. “They are furious that someone could skirt the rules."

“When you file a document and swear to an affidavit and it turns out you aren't telling the truth, it’s punishable in the eyes of the law. All I’m asking is that this be investigated, and that there be some serious consequences,” Pelaez said.

The land also sits next to Camp Bullis, which Pelaez said relied on the trees to keep those endangered species from moving onto the base.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is also investigating whether Hiles violated the Endangered Species Act.

