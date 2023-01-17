One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

Details are few after the Tuesday-afternoon incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon.

It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.

This story will be updated once more information is received.

