Questions over her daughter’s fall at San Antonio daycare remain after investigation, mother says

"The way that she was supposedly standing and fell forward. It didn't add up. She's not that tall," said the girl's mother.

SAN ANTONIO — Only stitches could be used to treat the cut a San Antonio mother says her daughter received while she was under the care of staff at a northwest-side daycare.

As the girl recovers, her mother said she is still trying to find out how her daughter got hurt and is even planning to take action to learn more.

Juana, who asked to be identified only by her first name, explained to KENS 5 the things she did know about her daughter Ximena's incident at the daycare on Feb. 6. On that day, she says, she received a phone call from Montessori Children's House saying her almost-2-year-old daughter needed emergency care.

"When I arrived, I noticed she has a deep laceration to her forehead," said Juana.

Juana said the teacher told her the girl tripped and fell.

"She specifically pointed and showed me, we walked to it, (and she said) that she fell on a ramp-type structure," said the mother.

The below photo, provided by Juana, shows what the ramp looks like inside the classroom.

The girl allegedly tripped on a gray rug next to the ramp structure and beside a pink sofa.

"It's a pretty long rug, and the way that she was supposedly standing and fell forward, it didn't add up. She's not that tall," said Juana.

Juana said the girl told her father she actually hit her head on the pink sofa. Concerned, Juana followed up with the daycare director who alleged the teacher didn't see the fall.

Different versions of what happened led the mother to file an incident report with San Antonio police. She also relayed the case to Child Care Regulation, a department under Texas Heath and Human Services.

A spokesperson said the investigation into Montessori Children's House is closed and the daycare received two citations:

Licensing Incident/Illness Report Form

Operation Open to Parents At All Times

The details of the investigation are public online. However, neither violations were directly related to Ximena's injury.

We reached out to Montessori Children's House and spoke to the daycare director. Over the phone, the director said the teacher saw the fall and called it an accident. The teacher involved is also no longer employed, but for reasons unrelated to the incident.

Unsatisfied by the findings, the mother is still in pursuit of transparency and accountability. She is working with a local attorney to figure out her options.

"We can do our own investigation to figure out what happened to Ximena," said Angela Tabares, of Cesar Ornelas Law.

