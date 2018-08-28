SAN ANTONIO — On any given night, the constant patter of a keyboard fills the Mapes' home.

Eric Mapes is on his laptop, typing away at his kitchen table, again. He's a writer, and his most recent publication has been quite the work in progress.

"It would be hundreds, if not like a thousand [hours]," he said. "It's been an ongoing thing since she was three."

Eric isn't just typing out a story. He's been writing a journal. And the story is all about his first-born daughter, Kendyl. It's a project 15 years in the making.

"He was up at like 3 in the morning, every morning," recalls Kendyl. "Sometimes I would go and take a couple peeks every once in a while - I don't know if he knows that - but after a while I was like hm. I guess he's writing about me."

More than 600 pages are filled with moments from Kendyl's childhood. The written memories are paired with clever illustrations.

"On numerous occasions, she would just take pictures of herself," explained Eric.

"He kept asking us to text him picture after picture," said Kendyl. "It was like, what do you need these for? I know you don't save this on your camera roll for no reason!"

The stories within this journal show the many sides to Kendyl. A goofy, teenage side, contrasted with the moments from her childhood that seemed pretty serious at the time.

One of those more serious moments happened when Kendyl was sixteen: the time she failed her driving test. It was a secret she and her father shared for years.

"I was speeding, but we told everyone else it was because my care didn't pass the inspection," explained Kendyl.

Eric tried his best to keep this journal a secret project for years, but the stories will no longer stay hidden away inside a silver screen. Earlier this year, he printed out the pages, bound them together, and created a book, which he gave to Kendyl.

The journal book is a gift that the father and daughter can share together.

And the timing couldn't be better. Kendyl is now living in Oklahoma, an eager freshman at Oklahoma State University. Even though she is hours away from home, it doesn't have to feel that way.

"You can relive these moments just by reading it," said Eric.

Eric is currently working on a journal book for his younger daughter. He plans on gifting it to her when she graduates high school.

