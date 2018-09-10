SAN ANTONIO — On a summer afternoon in Texas, the only thing worse than standing outside in the unbearable heat is running in it.

It's those days, the only reason Raishaun and Jeremiah head out to the track is because their coach tells them to.

Coach Conaway has high expectations for the two boys - not just because they're his athletes. They're also his sons.

"I didn't want to put them in contact sports, so I was like track. Let's see if they like track," explained the boys' mother, Rachel. "And we both did track - Jeffrey up to high school, and I stopped in high school. So I was like, let's see how fast they are."

Turns out, the pair is pretty fast. The boys have been lacing up their running shoes for the last few years, and their fast feet have carried them to big competitions all over the country.

Jeremiah, a seventh-grader at San Antonio's Young Men's Leadership Academy, first went to his first national meet in Houston for the 4x4 relay.

Raishaun, a sixth-grader at the same school, watched his brother before racing down the track on his own.

Both brothers are close in age and race similar events, which may sound like the premise for some overly-competitive hostility, on and off the track. But in reality, it's hard to imagine one brother without the other.

"I used to be like, I don't want them to be faster than me," explained Jeremiah. "But dad's been telling me that you should want them to be faster than you. They're younger than you and you're the oldest. You're supposed to help them."

Team Conaway wouldn't be complete without their "assistant coach" and number one cheerleader: mom.

"She's screaming and yelling for us, and doing everything she can to cheer us on," said Jeremiah. "We can hear her from the track where we're running."

Track may seem like an individual sport, but the Conaways don't see it that way. That mentality might be the reason for their success. At their most recent national championship meet, Raishaun and Jeremiah brought back some special souvenirs: titles.

"To be number nine or number seven in the nation - it just shows the hard work you put in," explained Jeffrey.

It's the hard work they have all put in, that propels the boys forward. One hurdle at a time.

