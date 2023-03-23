Phone scam foiled after women attempts to draw money from credit union, thinking her daughter had been kidnapped

A credit union employee called authorities after she suspected the woman was being scammed.

SAN ANTONIO — A scam-in-progress was foiled at a San Antonio credit union Thursday afternoon when police responded to what they initially thought was a robbery, according to officials.

Instead, authorities said, a woman came to withdraw money from Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union after a caller tricked her into thinking her 18-year-old daughter had been kidnapped.

The teller, however, realized something was unusual about the encounter and instead called police.

"She never called the daughter, she just came straight to the bank," a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said.

Law enforcement across Texas have said they're seeing a rise in scammers who call potential victims pretending to be holding a loved one hostage and demanding money for their release. In these situations, police say, the first thing you should do is try contacting your relative yourself.

