Thousands lose power Tuesday evening as isolated storms push through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of San Antonians are contending with power outages Tuesday evening as a bout of non-severe storms pushes through the region, bringing some moderately strong wind gusts.
More than 5,500 CPS Energy customers were without electricity as of 8:50 p.m., according to the utility's online outage map tool, adding via Twitter that "trees wrapped in power lines and pole fires" are the main culprits. Crews have responded to those areas of town.
The National Weather Service said the potential for light rain, patchy drizzle and an isolated storm or two would continue through the evening. No severe weather threats are expected for the San Antonio area.
Most of the evening's outages were affecting households on the south and west sides. The rain, desperately needed in drought-stricken south Texas, put a light damper on rush hour commutes for San Antonians.