A San Antonio couple showed their love for the Incredibles and attracted attention this weekend for dressing up as members of the Incredibles team.

Facebook user, Nathan Teplitzky, and his girlfriend were headed to see the hit movie, Incredibles 2, at the Rivercenter movie theater Saturday.

Nathan says he borrowed the costumes from his sister.

“We waited 14 years for part two of the Incredibles and it was my favorite movie when I was younger! So when I heard it was coming out I had to dress up for it!” Nathan said.

In the video, a man is heard yelling, “You guys are goals.”

Indeed, Nathan and his girlfriend, Ruby’s, enthusiasm for the movie are goals for all of us.



© 2018 KENS