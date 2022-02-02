City leader goes door-to-door preparing residents for winter weather

Walking door-to-door, San Antonio city councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia handed out critical information to people in her district.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday morning, a south side city councilwoman handed out pamphlets and door hangers with information on what residents should do to prepare for the expected winter weather.

City councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia says not everyone in her district has access to digital technology.

While it might take longer to hand this information out, she wants to be proactive instead of reactive to whatever impacts the weather may bring, which some residents appreciated.

This morning, @DrAdrianaD4 spent her morning walking through her district handing out pamphlets with winter storm prep info, addressing the digital divide… and actually smelled a gas leak coming from a home. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/R2yr5SLUqz — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) February 2, 2022

Residents like Taylor Amaya received critical information on how to prepare for the expected winter weather this week. Amaya says many of her neighbors weren’t lucky last year.

“[People were] being cold in their house with babies. We had families that we had to offer our home to, so that’s kind of how it affected us. We were more of an outlet for people who were kind of suffering,” Amaya said.

Dr. Rocha Garcia says that’s why she and office staff walked down areas near Briggs Avenue on Wednesday morning. The councilwoman even reported a gas leak at a home.

She says her district’s residents had trouble in the aftermath of last year’s storm.

“There’s already a whole lot of things they stress over on a daily basis, another item like a burst pipe should not be one that causes additional stress to them or their families. That’s why we’re here to help,” Dr. Rocha Garcia told KENS 5.

She provided a check list of what to have and who to call in case of an emergency in case the conditions cause trouble for residents, which she hopes won’t happen.

“I’ve been reassured by CPS Energy they’ve done everything they can. I am going to see this as a test for CPS Energy. This is the first major test and we hope they will pass it, but I’m not taking any chances,” Dr. Rocha Garcia said.

The proactive approach carried out on paper was appreciated by residents like Amaya.

“There’s people who may not know it’s coming, so this might be their awareness,” Amaya said.

Some of the information included is how to contact utilities like SAWS and CPS Energy should water or electricity be impacted in the next few days.