San Antonio Corpse Flower lives to bloom another day

The stinky flower is named for the smell it produces to attract flies as pollinators.

SAN ANTONIO — Since it first went on bloom watch, the San Antonio Zoo's corpse flower has drawn a lot of attention. Now, dreams of a full bloom have wilted, but the story of La Llorona is far from over.

Despite its sagging appearance and its name, the San Antonio Zoo's corpse flower is not dead.

"The plant here is underground, it's a large tuber-looking structure, kind of like an oddly-shaped large potato. The plant is fine," said Dante Fenolio, the San Antonio Zoo's Vice-President of Conservation and Research.

He said if there's a chance of a bloom, they put the plant on display before it gets too big to move.

"Sometimes failure to bloom happens," he said. "And again, it's just a flower, it's not the plant."

The Titan Arum plant earned the name “corpse lilly” thanks to its imposing odor.

"You might describe it as a wet garbage can filled with garbage. You might describe it as the rotting corpse of something on the side of the road."

As unpleasant as that sounds, Fenolio said there is a particular reason for it.

"It doesn't use butterflies and birds as pollinators, it uses beetles and flies,” Fenolio said. “To get beetles and flies to come into its flowers, it has to produce a smell that would draw in beetles and flies."

Fenolio believes there are fewer than a thousand of these plants left in the wild thanks to loss of habitat and poaching. He stresses that it is a benefit to everyone on the planet to preserve even obscure plants like this because the biodiversity of the planet will be helpful to the development of new medicines in the future.

"We don't get to pick and choose which species might provide us with tomorrow's medications,” he said. “It might be a corpse flower lilly, it might be a little blind salamander living in an aquifer 200 feet below us, it may be some strange snake off in the corner of a rainforest."

Named after the famous ghost story, La Llorona is the first corpse lilly to come to the San Antonio Zoo, but not the last. Fenolio says more are on the way and though they can go up to a decade before blooming, Fenolio is confident San Antonians will not have to wait that long.