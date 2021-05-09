Thousands attend San Japan convention downtown with COVID-19 protocols in place

Masks and health screenings were required for the 10,000 guests who attended the anime convention in San Antonio this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — All things anime were on full display in downtown San Antonio this weekend.

San Japan returned to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this year with safety measures to keep guests safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

“One thing I love about San Japan is all the amazing costumes, and how friendly everyone is,” Mark Zaragoza said.

From the costumes to the cars, there’s something for everyone of all ages.

“It’s her first San Japan, of many to come,” said Martha and Mark Zaragoza of their daughter, Melody Rose.

The Zaragoza family were among the thousands cosplaying as their favorite characters from various Japanese anime, video games and movies. Although masks are required in the dress code this year, it doesn’t bother Terriq Jones, who was attending San Japan for the first time.

“At the end of the day, we're not wearing our masks just for ourselves," Jones said. "It's more (about) protecting the people around us."

Convention Chair S. David Ramirez says 85% of guests submitted proof of being vaccinated, and all guests had to submit a health screening prior to attending the convention.

“I’d say we’d have 20 or 30 people fight us on the masks, but when you compare that to 10,000 people attending since Thursday, that’s such a tiny fraction of it,” Ramirez said.

The use of all four exhibit halls at the Gonzalez Convention Center, along with two ballrooms at the Grand Hyatt, makes this San Japan the largest in its history, according to Ramirez.

Performer DeaconRap says it feels good to be back among friends and fans

“Anime is bigger than it ever has been before, and as an anime and Otaku lover, it’s our time to rise,” DeaconRap told KENS 5.

After other conventions like Celebrity FanFest were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, DeaconRap thinks San Japan has become a destination for fans across the nation.

“I’m happy that my home convention is still here. They’re so big they can survive through a pandemic,” he said.

Partial proceeds from sales at the convention benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. South Texas Blood and Tissue was on site for a blood drive.

“We know that our attendees want a family-friendly, safe, healthy event, and a place for them to just be nerdy and reconnect with the community,” Ramirez said.