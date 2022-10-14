Arson investigators look into how fire began at San Antonio construction site

The San Antonio Fire Department said a trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — A call came in for a brush fire around 4:15 a.m. on Breeden Avenue on the city's north side. Arson investigators are now determining if the fire truly began in the brush, or in a nearby trailer.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, possibly spreading to another trailer and the brush.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. They said where it happened is a construction site believed to be a place for "overflow" or storage.