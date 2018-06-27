The World Affairs Council of San Antonio Young Professionals and the San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce teamed up on Tuesday to host an open panel discussion.

"I'm hoping to talk to LGBT people and allies about humanitarian efforts and how they can affect other LGBT people in other nations," Dominic Silva, one of the panelists, said. "It's important because some of those resources are readily available like they are here. We can provide support and understanding for those people and let them know they aren't alone."

David Solis said he recently sponsored someone who was fleeing from their home country and seeking asylum here in the United States.

"These people could be killed in their countries," Solis said. "Sometimes these governments don't have protection for them, so they just seek a place where they can really survive."

