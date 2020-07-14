San Antonio College is removing its Ranger mascot

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has officially removed its mascot, the Ranger.
The announcement came Tuesday after a discussion began last year regarding the removal. The decision was made during a special session of the College Council, a group consisting of college administrators, department directors, faculty chairs, and program coordinators. The decision was unanimous.
“This is a historic day! The debate is over and San Antonio College has gone on record as being inclusive, diverse, empowered, decisive, true to its values – and committed to doing the right thing," said Dr. Vela after the decision.
Earlier this year, SAC conducted a survey on the mascot asking students, faculty, staff, and the community whether to keep it or remove it from campus. The majority of people supported removing the Ranger. The debates are based on the legacy of the Texas Rangers.