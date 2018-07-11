A lot of college students face challenges far more serious than picking the right major or acing a test. San Antonio College says 11 percent of its students have nowhere to call home, and 41 percent face food insecurity.

Wednesday, they held a grand reopening for its Student Advocacy Center. It was designed to feel like home, offering students help with food, clothes and counseling and whatever else they need so they can focus on their work in the classroom.

Noe Gonzalez once used the center. Now he interns there to pay it forward.

"They need to be able to have the food they need to be healthy to get academic success in their studies," Gonzalez said.

The goal is to give students a hand up, not a handout.

"It's about a point of pride so everything in the center is centered around excellence to ensure that students walk away saying, 'I am here with family, we are all here to help each other pull through so we can achieve our personal and career goals,'" said President Robert Vela.

© 2018 KENS