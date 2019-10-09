SAN ANTONIO — Seeing the devastation left in the Bahamas has left many wanting to do something to help. The San Antonio Lady Lions are hoping to do just that, but they need the community's help.

The local service group is hoping to gather donations from the Alamo City to ship to the Bahamas in the coming weeks.

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas about a week ago and teams are still searching for victims as the death toll has climbed to 45. More than 70,000 people are reportedly in need of food and shelter.

The San Antonio Lady Lions are looking for donations of:

New underwear

New socks

Child diapers

Adult diapers.

The group is hoping to send a 26 foot truck from San Antonio to Florida for delivery to the Bahamas.

“We’re used to stepping up whenever there’s a need, and obviously Bahamas can’t do it alone, they need help from the U.S., so we’re stepping up, at least in a little truck,” Sam Lamboy, the San Antonio Lady Lions President, told KENS 5.

San Antonio Lady Lions

If you are interested in helping out, donations can be dropped off at 105 Galleria Fair in Hollywood Park from 9:00-5:00 p.m.

