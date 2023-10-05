San Antonio city officials outline financial forecast, priorities for 2024 fiscal year

A possible property tax decrease and an increase in trash pickup fees are part of the City of San Antonio’s financial forecast for the upcoming fiscal year.

SAN ANTONIO — The city’s finances appear to be in good shape as the City Council heard recommendations for its future from city staff on Wednesday.

Some of the most visible changes could come in the form of adjustments to residents' property tax bills, a possible increase in trash fees and additional San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers.

Public safety takes up the largest portion of the city’s general fund. As part of SAPD’s goal of adding 360 officers in the next three to five years, the city is recommending 100 new positions for the 2024 fiscal year.

One ladder company and one EMS unit could also be added to the San Antonio Fire Department.

“The addition of having one EMS unit… it’s going to reduce the amount of people we transport,” Fire Chief Charles Hood told city leaders, adding that, right now, SAFD transports about 30% of the people that call 911.

Another public safety investment will include two additional SA CORE Teams, which deploys clinicians to handle mental-health-related calls. $750,000 will be spent to add those two teams, including six clinicians, six paramedics, and six police officers.

Trash fee change

The Solid Waste fund is not structurally balanced, which is why city staff are recommending an increase in both the solid waste fee and environmental fee.

The solid waste fee increase could range between $3.50 and $5.00, and the environmental fee could increase between $0.75 and $1.25.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s preference on the trash fees appear to be dis-incentivizing larger 96-gallon trash cans. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran did not want to “punish” people using smaller trash cans with a fee increase.

“How do we incentivize and not just [raise] across the board?" asked City Manager Erik Walsh. "The range, if we target it to the large carts, we may have to have a larger increase than if we make an increase to all three levels."

Walsh added the city has to make up a $20 million deficit with certain assumptions.

The proposed fee increase will be ironed out over the summer during budget discussions.

Property tax relief coming

Last year, the city expanded homestead exemptions to residents over 65 years old as well as disabled persons, saving homeowners $94.9 million.

Based on preliminary data from the Bexar Appraisal District, the city could decrease its tax rate. However, final tax rates will be calculated in July once the rolls are certified and appraisal protests are completed.

In the middle of its 2023 fiscal year, the city is in a positive financial position in most revenues. Sales tax is 5.8% ahead of last year while hotel occupancy tax is below-budget, but it's projected to go above-budget during the summer.