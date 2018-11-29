San Antonio's City Manager announced that she will be retiring after 13 years of service.

Sculley's retirement will go into effect no later than June 30, 2019, according to a release from the city.

In the same press release sent out to local media outlets Thursday, Sculley said:

“I have decided to retire from the City of San Antonio in 2019. I have committed to the Mayor and City Council to stay through the transition to the next city manager, but will leave no later than June 30, 2019,” City Manager Sculley said. “This is my decision. I've wanted to retire for at least two years, but have stayed to see through a number of major City projects such as the 2017 Bond Program development and approval, the Alamo Plan, our Equity Assessment Program and the Frost Tower P3. City Hall will be magnificent when it is fully restored in 2020. I’m tremendously proud of everything we’ve accomplished, and with the City’s excellent and highly capable executive team and staff, I have great confidence that positive progress will continue in our City – our San Antonio.”

Sculley previously served as assistant city manager of the City of Phoenix for 16 years and city manager of Kalamazoo, Michigan for 15 years.

