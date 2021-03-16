San Antonio City Manager appoints two new Assistant City Managers

Erik Walsh is promoting both Alex Lopez and Jeff Coyle as Assistant City Managers after a national search.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh is promoting both Alex Lopez and Jeff Coyle as Assistant City Managers, effective March 22.

“We conducted a national search, which gave me the opportunity to compare our internal candidates to talent outside of the City organization,” said Walsh. “I’m excited about Alex and Jeff’s new role with our organization. They both have exhibited great initiative and leadership and I’m looking forward to them helping lead this organization.”

Lopez was promoted after serving as the Director of the Economic Development Department. She has been working for the City of San Antonio for 15 years, and has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from St. Mary’s University.