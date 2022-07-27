San Antonio city councilmember leads charge to defend abortion rights

A resolution introduced by councilwoman Teri Castillo recommends city funds not be used to report any woman seeking abortion care.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio city councilwoman is introducing a resolution aimed at protecting abortion rights.

Councilwoman Teri Castillo held a news conference Wednesday making the announcement more than a month after the US Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision enacted a trigger law in Texas that bans abortions in the state.

“We will protect San Antonio women and the right to healthcare,” Councilwoman Castillo said in the news conference.

According to the resolution draft, city funds would not be used to store, catalog any report of abortion, miscarriage, or other reproductive healthcare act for the purpose of pursuing a criminal investigation.

The resolution says this does not apply in cases where coercion or force is used against a pregnant person.

Councilwoman Castillo was asked if this means authorities like the San Antonio Police Department will investigate abortions.

“With the city charter, the city council cannot direct SAPD or the Chief on which laws to enforce, but we can give a policy recommendation to not criminalize women,” Castillo responded.

The resolution is similar to the GRACE Act passed by the city of Austin earlier this week.

As part of the resolution, the city council wants to make abortion access a priority in the city’s legislative agenda for the State of Texas legislative session next year.

Council members who stood in support of the resolution included Mayor Ron Nirenberg, council members Mario Bravo (District 1), Phyllis Viagran (District 3), Melissa Cabello Havrda (District 6), and John Courage (District 10).

Bexar County district attorney Joe Gonzales also spoke in support.

Read the full resolution below: