San Antonio City Council to vote on police union contract

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said last month it is a fair contract that address concerns over disciplinary procedures while giving officers fair pay and benefits.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will be voting on the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the police officers union during Thursday’s meeting.

The San Antonio Police Officers Association says the new contract would bring higher wages, healthcare stability and updated accountability practices.

In April, SAPOA members overwhelmingly voted to ratify the new contract with the city, but advocates calling for police reform believe there is room for improvement.

On Wednesday, the group ACT 4 SA voiced concerns of officers using vacation days in place of unpaid suspensions, and asked for changes to the Complaint and Administrative Review Board (CARB), which the group calls the weakest among the five major Texas cities.

ACT 4 SA has said the CARB is not truly independent because it's subject to collective bargaining.

The group is asking for city council to vote against the CBA. Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said on Wednesday he would vote "no" to continue negotiations.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said last month it is a fair contract that address concerns over disciplinary procedures while giving officers fair pay and benefits.

If approved, the San Antonio Police Department would have the second-highest pay rate among Texas cities, only behind Austin.