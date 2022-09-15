San Antonio City Council to vote on $3.4 billion budget

The budget will address several areas of need including city employee pay, a large windfall of CPS Energy revenue and many other city services that impact you.

SAN ANTONIO — Despite fierce debate, the proposed $50 million CPS Energy rebate will be a part of the budget. A motion to delay voting on the rebate failed in a tight 5-5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Ana Sandoval abstaining. $42.5 million will go to all residential and commercial ratepayers, while $7.5 million will assist low-income customers.

After months of work, the San Antonio City Council will vote on a $3.4 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Everything from streets and sidewalks to public safety, airport improvements and arts will be impacted by taxpayer dollars.

Here’s how the budget breaks down:

General Fund: $1.5 billion

Capital Budget: $641 million

Restricted funds budget: $1.2 billion

Happy Budget Day to those who celebrate! The City of San Antonio will vote on its $3.4 billion budget today. I’ll be posting updates here 🧵 @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/jHbEbNo7tt — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) September 15, 2022

Some of the biggest highlights for the budget include property tax relief in the form of increased homestead exemptions and a reduced tax rate, an increase in employee entry level pay up to $17 per hour, and ongoing debate over how to spend $75 million in CPS Energy revenue.

When city staff proposed its budget in August, the plan was to give $50 million back to ratepayers as a rebate on a future bill, while spending the other $25 million on other projects including the Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan.

The plan, which has been adjusted over the past month, still may not get full council support.

The initial plan was to provide $45 million back to electric customers, which would’ve been an average $31 on residential bills. $5 million would be contributed to the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership, or REAP program, assisting low-income utility customers.

During a work session on Wednesday, City Manager Erik Walsh says the plan is adjusted to provide $42.5 million to customers and $7.5 million to the REAP program. Ratepayers can opt-out of the rebate and contribute those funds to weatherization and the REAP Program.

Under the plan, millions of dollars would go to business accounts, with 40 accounts receiving an average of $94,711. All commercial class customers would get a 12.6% credit on their bill. Councilman John Courage (District 10) said he doesn’t know if there’s a consensus on the city’s proposal, which has Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s support.

Several city council members proposed alternate plans to spend the money—which ranged from domestic violence to roads and infrastructure when the debate began back in August—but a plan from Councilman Mario Bravo (District 1) gained some steam is to invest the money in weatherization of homes, urban heat island reduction and energy efficiency upgrades.