San Antonio City Council to select finalists who could temporarily fill Clayton Perry’s seat

Three candidates will be selected out of 18 applicants for the District 10 seat while councilman Clayton Perry is on sabbatical following a hit-and-run.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council will select three candidates to temporarily fill Councilman Clayton Perry’s seat to represent the northeast-side district. That decision will take place on Wednesday afternoon following the 2 p.m. meeting.

The city received 18 applications, all of which were deemed qualified by the city clerk and sent to the mayor and council. One applicant withdrew on Tuesday.

Of the 17 applications considered, two candidates, Ezra Johnson and Elise Kibler, ran against Perry in past election cycles. Johnson ran for the seat in 2017 and 2021, while Kibler ran in 2019.

Another candidate for the job is Michael R. Gallagher, who served as the D10 councilman from 2014 to June 2017. He plans to fill the seat temporarily and won’t run in May 2023.

Other noteworthy candidates include Larry Kurth who has served as chairman of the University Health Systems Foundation and president of the Fiesta Commission, William Peche, who served as a staffer for congressmen Henry Cuellar and Charles Stenholm, and Laura Thompson temporarily served as an independent candidate for Texas House District 120.

The entire list of candidates are as follows: Charles Daniels, Gracie Farias, Michael R. Gallagher, Jose F. Garcia, Lisa Garcia, Donald J. Hartshorn, Ezra Johnson, Elise L. Kibler, Laurence Kurth, Christopher Longoria, Bryan Martin, William Peche, Pauline A. Rubio, Andrew Shelnutt, Joel G. Solis, Timothy P. Taylor, and Laura Thompson.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KENS 5 on Monday that council will review the applications. Each applicant is allowed to provide a statement or speak during the public comment. The council will go into executive session to deliberate and evaluate the applicants, before choosing its final three in an open part of the session.

On Thursday, the candidates will be interviewed during the city council’s regular meeting.

“We’ll discuss procedure but at the end we should have a single candidate with at least six votes and that will determine who gets seated in the D10 seat,” Mayor Nirenberg told KENS 5 on Monday.