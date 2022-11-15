New video appears to show Mario Bravo verbally berating San Antonio City Council colleague

The video shows Bravo and Ana Sandoval inside council chambers when, according to sources, a behind-the-scenes exchange spilled into public business.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 has obtained new video showing what appears to be the September confrontation between two City Council members that resulted in one of them being reassigned to another committee.

Mario Bravo, the District 1 representative on San Antonio City Council, was censured and issued a vote of no-confidence last week after he berated Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7. On Tuesday the city confirmed with KENS 5 that Bravo, who previously served on the same committee as Sandoval, was reassigned following the Sept. 15 confrontation.

The four-minute-long video, while not containing audio, appears to show councilman Bravo yelling at Sandoval in the back of a packed council chambers as others talk and greet each other nearby. Bravo can be seen pointing his finger at the councilwoman, who covers her face with her hands

While it isn't clear what’s being said in the footage, sources say the two had a policy disagreement. Bravo had made a proposal for how to spend surplus CPS Energy revenue which ended up not receiving support; sources say he accused Sandoval of pulling that support for his idea.

See the full video released by the city below.

Bravo and Sandoval had been in a relationship before the former was elected to the legislative body in 2021. According to sources, Bravo said Sandoval’s actions proved why he did not want to have children with her.

Reportedly, Bravo said "she put the knives in my back."

City hall sources say the argument left councilwoman Sandoval in tears.

It all led to an investigation into Bravo’s behavior and the eventual censure and vote of no-confidence. In a statement sent to KENS 5 Tuesday evening, Bravo said, "I am more committed than ever to professionalism in my public service and I look forward to working humbly with my council colleagues on my new committee assignments."

