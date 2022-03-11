San Antonio City Council to have vote of no confidence, censure Mario Bravo after outburst

City documents state Councilman Mario Bravo ‘berated’ Councilwoman Ana Sandoval prior to a meeting in September over policy issues.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Council has scheduled a censure and vote of no confidence of Councilman Mario Bravo.

The vote follows an investigation into Councilman Bravo’s behavior before a city council meeting on September 15.

City Council was briefed on the findings of the independent investigation during its executive session on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

City documents posted Thursday say Bravo’s actions violated the city council’s policies on anti-harassment and violence in the workplace, and “demonstrated a lack of professionalism and decorum.” A resolution states that Councilman Bravo’s behavior has negatively impacted his and the city council’s ability to conduct its business.

According to city hall sources, Bravo accused Councilwoman Ana Sandoval of pulling support for his idea for the surplus CPS Energy revenue. His idea fell through when Sandoval abstained from the vote, which ended in.

Prior to that meeting on September 15, Bravo said her actions proved why he did not want to have children with her, according to sources. The pair had previously been in a relationship.

Witnesses say the councilwoman walked out in tears after Bravo reportedly shouted “she put the knives in my back!”

Councilman Bravo was suspended from committee assignments and external appointments on September 23.

The vote is scheduled for the city council’s next meeting on November 10.

A spokesperson from Councilwoman Ana Sandoval’s office told KENS 5 they would not comment on the vote.

KENS 5 has also reached out to Councilman Bravo's office for a statement.