San Antonio City Council green lights CPS Energy power bill rate increase

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council gave the green-light on the CPS Energy power bill rate increase.

Coupled with a fuel charge increase of .80%, created to recuperate costs from last year's historic winter storm, the 3.85% increase will amount to about an extra $5.10 for the average customer. Now approved, the rates go up on March 1.

Previous proposals were higher, and would have tacked on an extra $10 to $15 to community members' bills.

Before the final vote in Thursday's city council meeting, there was a motion to delay the vote, which failed by a vote of 3-8.

The motion to delay the vote on the rate increase to next year fails in a 3-8 vote. Councilman Courage, who appears to support the rate hike, said CPS Energy needs the financial shot in the arm. pic.twitter.com/7nhmlkD4iC — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 13, 2022

In past messages to customers, utility officials said the rate increase was necessary to "help improve our infrastructure and reliability, strengthen our technology, keep up with the community's growth, and retain and hire qualified employees."

The upped fuel charge would last for 25 years, while CPS Energy is expected to request another base-rate hike in about two years' time.

2014 was the last time a rate hike went into effect for San Antonio residents.

Earlier in the week before this was passed, KENS 5 reached out to every council member about their stance. The majority got back to us.

First up, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he would be voting yes. He also released the following statement:

"It's a reasonable request and a dramatic improvement from where this process started.

"It has been eight years since the last rate increase, and CPS Energy leadership has done what we have asked and narrowed the request to basic operations, maintenance, and weatherization. "They have done their proper due diligence on this request."

Meanwhile, Cabello Havrda said she is seeking truth, trust, and transparency in this audit.



"There is a lack of trust between our community and CPS," she said. So you are asking me to vote for a 3.85% of my community what are we going to get back for it? How are you going to spend this money. Where exactly is it going?

The councilwoman said she heard back from the CPS Energy Interim CEO who said they will do an audit, but it not clear when. KENS 5 reached out to CPS Energy and received the below response.

“CPS Energy is committed to being open and transparent with our community. While CPS Energy has work to be done to rebuild trust with our community, we are also taking a closer look at the accountability culture of our company while increasing our community engagement.”