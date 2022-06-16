San Antonio City Council gives approval for new district maps

Due to unprecedented growth, the council’s redistricting committee proposed making some changes for who represents different neighborhoods around the city.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved new district maps of the city, according to a City of San Antonio press release. The new maps mainly address District 1, which encompasses downtown and residential areas surrounding downtown.

Some proposed changes met opposition from residents and one of San Antonio’s business leaders.

According to city staff, here’s how it will impact people who will be moving districts. For purposes of who you will vote for in the May 2023 election, that change will occur either today or 10 days from now. In terms of constituency services, such as telling your councilperson about a pothole on your street, the city council will determine at a later date when the transfer of representation will take place.

City council districts will notify residents when that change occurs.

Below are some highlights to the boundary changes: