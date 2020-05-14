San Antonio City Council considers ordinance requiring landlords to provide 'notice of proposed eviction'

The ordinance would essentially place additional measures in place that landlords would be required to go through before evicting someone.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Council is meeting today to discuss an ordinance requiring landlords to provide a 'notice of proposed eviction' prior to a 'notice to vacate' a residential tenancy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance would essentially place additional measures in place that landlords would be required to go through before evicting someone.

A total of 35 citizens have signed up to speak on Item 5 at today's city council meeting. Two are in favor of this ordinance, 33 are against it.

A vote on this item is expected later today.

Watch Live:

Here is a closer look at the proposal:

Proposed Ordinance

Landlords required to provide ‘notice of proposed eviction’ to tenants before issuing a notice to vacate

Notice of proposed eviction will give tenants who have failed to pay rent, 60 days to respond and to cure delinquent payments or reach payment agreements

If the landlord and tenant do not reach an agreement during the 60 day period, then the landlord may issue a 3-day Notice to Vacate consistent with state law

The 60-day Notice of Proposed Eviction will be required beginning on the effective date of the ordinance

The requirement to issue the Notice of Proposed Eviction prior to Notice to Vacate will extend until September 24, 2020

Failure to comply with the ordinance is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500

Applies to residential properties only

Does not require documentation to show non-payment related to COVID-19

Does not waive or forgive any accumulated rent, fees, or penalties

JP Courts will determine whether failure to comply will stop or delay an eviction. City does not have independent authority to intervene in the eviction process.

Currently, under the CARES Act: