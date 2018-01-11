The topic of short-term rentals were front and center at San Antonio City Council Thursday, where a vote to set regulations on such rentals passed.

There were people on both sides of the issue of the proposed regulations.

Some said short terms rentals affect the character and culture of our neighborhoods, turning safe neighborhoods into transient hotels.

Councilman John Courage said neighborhoods are for raising families, not for strangers coming in and out of homes. He also argued short term rentals reduce the safety of neighborhoods. Councilman Courage made a motion to strike short term rentals from residential neighborhoods altogether.

But others, like Councilman Pelaez said Airbnb rentals are here to stay and that there is no hard evidence

that short term rentals increase crime rates or negatively impact property values.

Airbnb released a statement supporting the move, saying: "Airbnb and our San Antonio hosts commend Mayor Nirenberg and the city council for their landmark achievement in recognizing and empowering home-sharing communities.They have led a transparent and inclusive process to achieve a fair regulatory environment for hosts, one that can serve as a model for the rest of Texas."

