San Antonio City Council adopts FY 2022 budget of $3.1 billion

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council Thursday adopted a fiscal year 2022 budget of $3.1 billion.
The budget was approved and ratified by a vote of 10-0-1 just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Member Mario Bravo abstained from the vote saying that he was disappointed with the budget process.
Before the vote, a motion to reduce the SAPD budget increase by $5.7 million failed with a 3-8 vote. Council members Jalen McKee Rodriguez, Teri Castillo and Mario Bravo voted in favor of the motion.
The budget for FY 2022 is higher than last year's budget. The FY 2021 budget was just under $3 billion.