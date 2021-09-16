San Antonio City Council adopts FY 2022 budget of $3.1 billion

The budget was approved and ratified by a vote of 10-0-1 just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council Thursday adopted a fiscal year 2022 budget of $3.1 billion.

The budget was approved and ratified by a vote of 10-0-1 just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Member Mario Bravo abstained from the vote saying that he was disappointed with the budget process.

City council has voted 10-0-1 to ratify and adopt the FY 2022 budget for the city of San Antonio. CM Bravo abstained saying he was disappointed with the budget process.

Before the vote, a motion to reduce the SAPD budget increase by $5.7 million failed with a 3-8 vote. Council members Jalen McKee Rodriguez, Teri Castillo and Mario Bravo voted in favor of the motion.

The motion to reduce the SAPD budget increase by $5.7 million fails in a 3-8 vote. CMs Jalen McKee Rodriguez, Teri Castillo, and Mario Bravo voted in favor.