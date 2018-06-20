Tuesday was a day of remembrance. Juneteenth commemorates the date slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, granting them freedom on June 19th, 1865.

Nationally-renowned playwright Eugene Lee discussed San Antonio's story of Juneteenth at the Witte Museum Tuesday. After the discussion Lee gave a special performance of "Ode To Juneteenth."

Oliver Hill, President of San Antonio's NAACP branch, said Juneteenth is a day of reflection and rejoicing.

"To let people know that we are still here, we celebrate our freedom," Hill said. "We also celebrate the contributions that African Americans have made since that time."

Hill says the branch also celebrates in January. Right now, the organization and hundreds of volunteers are preparing for the NAACP's 109th annual convention to be held in San Antonio.

"It's historic for us because we tried, I believe in 1963, to get the national [convention] in San Antonio but didn't come to fruition," Hill said. "But we were successful this time."

The event is expected to bring $11 million to the city with about 8,000 people attending. Hill says the theme is "Defeat Hate - Vote."

