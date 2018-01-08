San Antonio — A San Antonio taco joint may be one of the best new restaurants in the country, according to the cuisine magazine Bon Appétit.

Carnitas Lonja made it on the top 50 nomination list for the magazine's best new restaurants of 2018.

The south-side spot prides itself on flavor-packed carnitas, handmade tortillas, and dirt-cheap prices.

Their 4.5-start Yelp page already has reviewers raving. Many said the hole in the wall has the best carnitas they've ever had in the Alamo City!

Carnitas Lonja opened in April of 2017. They're located at 1107 Roosevelt Avenue San Antonio, TX 78210.

Chef Alejandro Paredes couldn't believe it when he found out they were nominated.

"I was shocked, I didn't believe it," Paredes said.

Paredes said his spot had already garnered the attention of food writers at Esquire magazine and Eater before Bon Appétit nominated them along with 49 other restaurants for best new restaurant of 2018.

Paredes said his carnitas stand out because he makes them how they're made back in his hometown.

"Nobody makes carnitas the way they're supposed to be made, the way they make them in Michoacán," Paredes said.

Paredes worked as a chef at several restaurants in San Antonio before starting his own in April 2017.

"Hard work brings reward," Paredes said.

Bon Appétit's top 50 list is made by Andrew Knowlton, who traveled the country in search of the most delicious new restaurants.

On August 14, the top 10 restaurants will be chosen.

