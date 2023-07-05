None hurt when car plows into northwest-side apartment building

SAPD is investigating the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Witnesses say a woman may have accidentally reversed into a Wurzbach Manor apartment building on the northwest side Wednesday afternoon, in an incident San Antonio police are still investigating.

No one was hurt, including the unidentified driver. Photos from the aftermath showed the small car sitting idle while almost entirely inside the building before first responders extricated it.

The driver was alert and communicating with first responders after the incident.

