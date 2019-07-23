SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Biscuit Company on Huebner may be in just their second month of business, but with an owner with more than two decades of experience, he knows when something suspicious rolls in.

"It's part of running a business," Chef Ceasar Zepeda told KENS 5. "It's one of the parts you don't think about. But it's there all the time."

'It' is scheming, and it's something Chef Zepeda says is a reality in the restaurant industry. "Over the phone, scams happen weekly, daily sometimes, and we're used to them."

But Zepeda said what came in on Saturday afternoon was completely different. He got call around 3:00 p.m. from his manager.

"She said, 'two guys are here; they have their uniform with CPS and they said they were going to turn off the electricity and we won't have it turned back on for three days,'" he explained. "I said no, it doesn't sound right."

Zepeda said the men demanded $750 to keep the electricity on.

"I called CPS, and immediately they said 'no, it's a scam, call the police because it's not us.'"

Zepeda said his manager came back to the front of the restaurant and the two men and their truck with what looked like a CPS Energy logo was gone.

"That whole scenario you just described where they want money at the door, they're demanding payment and they make it seem like its urgent or you're going to get cut off, those are all signs that it's not a legitimate CPS employee at your business or at your home," John Moreno, a CPS Energy spokesperson, told KENS 5 over the phone.

"CPS [Energy] does not do business that way."

CPS Energy confirmed the business did report this incident and Zepeda did say they called police but he told this cautionary tale in hopes that no one falls victim to it.

"$750 for a small business is a lot of money, and to lose that it could be devastating," Zepeda continued.

"So if this helps one person, I'm super happy."

CPS Energy has tips online for any customers who are suspicious by a call or a visit:



CPS Energy says if customers receive calls from anyone claiming to be from the utility who threatens to cut off service if payment is not made immediately, they should hang up and call customer service directly at 210-353-2222.

If someone approaches your home or business claiming to be CPS Energy, always ask for an employee ID. If you feel like you’re in immediate danger, you should call 911.

