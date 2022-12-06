Broadway in San Antonio's 2022-'23 season grows with addition of two shows

One of Broadway's longest-running musicals and a soulful Aretha Franklin tribute show will play at the Majestic Theater next year.

SAN ANTONIO — Broadway fans in the Alamo City already had genies, grinches and pretty women to look forward to next season. Now they can add the Queen of Soul and vaudevillian drama to that list.

Downtown's Majestic Theater, where traveling Broadway productions play in San Antonio, announced this week the additions of Aretha Franklin tribute show "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." and long-running musical "Chicago" to its 2022-'23 Broadway in SA slate, which has now grown to 10 shows.

Single-show tickets are not yet for sale for the season – a spokesperson said they are usually made available 90 days beforehand – but packages of six and seven shows are available to buy now. Neither of the newly announced shows can be purchased as part of those packages, however.

Other shows previously announced include "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Hairspray," "Pretty Woman" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." It kicks off in mid-September with the Ton-winning "Hadestown."

"R.E.S.P.E.C.T." touts itself as an "intimate musical odyssey" fueled by some of Franklin's most iconic songs, while "Chicago" is set to bring "fame, fortune and all that jazz" to downtown San Antonio.

The current season is set to conclude with "Jesus Christ Superstar" in July and "Mean Girls" in August. A run of "Hamilton" shows cancelled in January amid a rise in COVID-19 cases has also been rescheduled for the summer of 2023, with ticket-holders to the postponed performances finally able to catch the show at that point.