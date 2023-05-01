San Antonio Brahmas release game schedule

The team will play at the Alamodome under the leadership of head Coach Hines Ward, who is a 13-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's newest professional sports team has released it's schedule for the upcoming season.

The San Antonio Brahmas is one of eight teams in the new XFL league. The team will play at the Alamodome under the leadership of Head Coach Hines Ward, who is a 13-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Hines will be making his coaching debut Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00pm when the Brahmas face the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Alamodome

The league is partnering with ESPN and Disney to broadcast the games across the companies' networks.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President, “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

Below is the full regular season schedule for the San Antonio Brahmas:

1 Sun., Feb. 19 St. Louis Alamodome 2 p.m. ABC

2 Sun., Feb. 26 Orlando Camping World Stadium 3 p.m. ESPN

3 Sun., March 5 Houston TDECU Stadium 7 p.m. ESPN2

4 Sat., March 11 Seattle Lumen Field 9 p.m. FX

5 Sun., March 19 Arlington Alamodome 9 p.m. ESPN2

6 Sun., March 26 Arlington Choctaw Stadium 2 p.m. ABC

7 Sat., April 1 Vegas Cashman Field 5 p.m. ESPN

8 Sunt., April 9 Houston Alamodome 2 p.m. ABC

9 Sat., April 15 Orlando Alamodome 6 p.m. ESPN2

10 Sat., April 22 DC Alamodome 2 p.m. ABC

And the potential playoff schedule is below:

Semifinals Sat., April 29 TBD

Semifinals Sun., April 30 TBD