Here's what locals received when they donated blood

SAN ANTONIO — Free prizes and neighborhood pride.

Those are the two things officials hope will make a dramatic difference in a critical blood shortage impacting the region now.

Officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center recently announced that procedures at some local health care providers are being postponed because of a lack of blood.

The most recent inventory revealed there is less than one full day's supply of Type O blood at the center.

To sweeten the deal and get people to donate, the center is offering donors their choice of incentives including t-shirts and gift cards.

And they're hoping home town pride will offer an extra reason to give.

Thursday is the start of the "Summer District Challenge," which runs through August 12.

City council members will sponsor blood drives in their respective districts for bragging rights to see who can bring in the most donors.

A spokesman said this summer, hospital orders for blood have increased, but donations lag. They said population growth in the region has increased the demand for blood by 15 to 20% this year.

The following schedule and much more information can be found at www.SouthTexasBlood.org/SAChallenge or by calling 210-731-5590.

City councilmembers joining in the Summer District Challenge are:

• Mario Bravo, District 1: Gabriella's Smile Foundation on Aug. 9

• Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 2: Claude W. Black Community Center on Aug. 12

• Phyllis Viagran, District 3: Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA on Aug. 9

• Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, District 4: St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center on Aug. 8

• Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 6: Courtyard by Marriott SeaWorld on Aug. 9

• Manny Peláez, District 8: John Igo Library on Aug. 12

• John Courage, District 9: Walker Ranch Senior Center on Aug. 8