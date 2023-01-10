San Antonio Black International Film Festival is back for 5th year

The festival offers audiences an inside look at industry professionals, impactful events and films created for and about people of African descent.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Black International Film Festival is back for its fifth year.

Also in the spotlight this year, historically black colleges and universities.

Partnering with the festival are St. Philips College and the Carver Community Cultural Center.

The three day event also offers panels and workshops, including an acting seminar.

Organizers say the festival is a rare opportunity to see diverse films not usually available to a wide audience.

“For me, it was important to start a festival here that spoke to the images, the stories, the perspectives of black filmmakers throughout the diaspora so that people can be exposed to works other than, you know, regular run of the mill things that they see on on television and film,” said Ada Babineaux, Founder & Director SABIFF.

The festival kicks off on Thursday.

For a schedule of films and all the events happening throughout the three day event, go to their website, sa biff.tv for more information.

