Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say

BCSO deputies say the 31-year-old inmate took his own life inside the jail Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.

BCSO said a deputy was conducting a routine check when he found the inmate trying to take his life "by hanging inside his cell." Life-saving measures were attempted, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown how long the man had been jailed.

An investigation is underway, per procedure. This is the first inmate death reported at the Bexar County jail in 2023.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.