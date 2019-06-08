SAN ANTONIO — Anyone who has ever had to hire someone knows it can be a frustrating experience, and finding the right person for a job can seem impossible sometimes. But one north side spot posted a 'Help Wanted' ad that seems too specific to not be a reference to a former employee.

Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House posted on their Facebook page that it is looking to hire servers. The requirements? The ideal candidate is "sober, somewhat sane and non dramatic." Sarcasm is helpful, and the server must be "able to work flexable [sic] hours." Finally, the bright pink posting says the restaurant needs "a mature person that can handle a job for more than two weeks."

Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House Looking for some amazing folks to join the team! Home of the World's OK'est servers! #bestlittleicehouseintexas #lucycoopers #nowhiring

Some replies to the Facebook post joked that the restaurant was being too picky. Others said they were disqualified because they weren't "flexable."

The bar and restaurant is located at 16080 San Pedro Ave. They're open until 2 a.m. every night.