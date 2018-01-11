El Luchador, a San Antonio bar known for it's elaborate Lucha Libre Luchador mask decor will be fulfilling its dream to host a parking lot wrestling match this weekend.

The Southtown bar announced on its Facebook page that it will be hosting a Lucha Libre match, featuring actor Cesar Gonzalez, best known for his role as 'Ramses' in the Jack Black wrestling hit, 'Nacho Libre.'

The event will take place Saturday from 6 to 9, and will hold numerous matches leading up to the main event.

Tickets for the event will be $5 for kids and $10 for adults. For more information, CLICK HERE...or just listen to this message from Ramses, because he is #1.

