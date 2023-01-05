San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says

Located on the north side, it's where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a four-hour period, surveillance footage reportedly revealed.

SAN ANTONIO — After San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested and booked on DWI charges stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive.

Located on the north side, it's where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a four-hour period, surveillance footage reportedly revealed. He left the bar around 8:45 p.m. in his Jeep. According to a police report, he turned too wide and headed into oncoming traffic lanes. A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report stated.

KENS 5 reached out to TABC for a statement and they told us the following:

"The investigation remains open. Agents are investigating allegations of overservice at the business as laid out by the recent PC affidavit. There are no findings to report at this time."

An arrest warrant said several witnesses – including the cashier at a Bill Miller restaurant near Perry's home – told authorities he appeared drunk. He reportedly drove through the drive-thru without ordering food and tried to give the restaurant manager his wallet and keys without reason.

This incident resulted in Petty being issued a vote of no confidence by his colleagues.

