SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio has been awarded $93,287,276 in federal funding to be used for public transportation systems.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) made the announcement Friday, "This funding will allow the public transportation systems in San Antonio to continue covering expenses for operation, as well as personnel. Our community is struggling with all sorts of challenges from COVID-19 and we must do all we can to assist local and state entities in this time of crisis."

The funds, which were awarded through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), will be used to cover costs necessary to operate, maintain, and manage a public transit system during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Cuellar, a senior member on the Appropriations Committee, helped to secure $25 billion in funding for the FTA through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.